Function X (FX) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $14.28 million and $174,371.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.77 or 0.99790938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021937 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,993 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

