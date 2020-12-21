Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Reaches $59,680.36

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $59,680.36 and $253,888.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00141829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00748742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00167456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00109864 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

