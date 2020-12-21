GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,911.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $88,911.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00463134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,642,276 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

