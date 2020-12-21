Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $3.87 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004347 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00141708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00749779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00110721 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

