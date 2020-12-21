Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $40.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00354625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026819 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

GENE is a token. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.