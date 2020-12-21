Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 49.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

