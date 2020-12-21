Giles Baker Sells 1,575 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $145,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Giles Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $430,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.