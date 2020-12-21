Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.23 million, a P/E ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

