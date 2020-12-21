Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 454,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,972. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,969. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.