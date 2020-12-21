Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. BidaskClub downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,116,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,055 shares of company stock worth $12,402,969. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

