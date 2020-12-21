GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Up 9.1%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1,221,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 483,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,266,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 932,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,683.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

