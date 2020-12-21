goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$96.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$100.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

