Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target Increased to $2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $1.65 to $2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.44.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

