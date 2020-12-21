Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150,787 shares of company stock valued at $723,936,572 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after acquiring an additional 548,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 435,520 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

