Guider (GDR) Price Up 86.6% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,695.78 and $56.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00361352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.