GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Tops $24.65 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. GXChain has a market cap of $24.65 million and $8.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001469 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000355 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,842,248 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

