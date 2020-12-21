Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Halving Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,957.27 and $65.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00142341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00753498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00167301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00387665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00115239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

Halving Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

