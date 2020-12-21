Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $114.85 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $114.85 or 0.00495935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00012930 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 398,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,631 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

