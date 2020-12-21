Hashgard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,522.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $15.04 million and approximately $165,522.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

