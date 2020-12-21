Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HCSG opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

