HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.44 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $169.44 million and $404,525.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002261 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

