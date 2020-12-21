HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $981.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $981.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,747.88 or 1.00030468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017716 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,826,532 coins and its circulating supply is 259,691,382 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.