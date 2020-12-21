HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Achieves $69,950.30

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $69,950.30 and approximately $75.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00140909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00740934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00169015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00382512 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00072085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00107680 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Token Store, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

