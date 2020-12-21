HEX Price Reaches $0.0049 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $847.97 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00053805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001911 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004787 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003588 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

