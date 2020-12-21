Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $24.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

