HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.