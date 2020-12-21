HM Payson & Co. Has $55.28 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.90.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.01. 7,568,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,614. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

