HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.55.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,579 shares of company stock worth $36,632,283 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

