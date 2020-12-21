HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

