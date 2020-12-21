HM Payson & Co. Sells 9,190 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,810,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 656,897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,032.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 467,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 445,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after buying an additional 351,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.35.

