HM Payson & Co. Sells 934 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,218 shares of company stock valued at $213,642,312. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.79. 14,704,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,698,992. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $776.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

