Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,397,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after buying an additional 347,545 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after buying an additional 76,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,431.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

