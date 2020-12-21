HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.64.

NYSE HUBS opened at $404.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $405.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $517,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,608,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock worth $30,367,511. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

