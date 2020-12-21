Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hudson by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 327,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 216,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 121,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,961. Hudson has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

