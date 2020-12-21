Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Shares Up 28%

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN)’s share price shot up 28% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.85. 2,725,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 819% from the average session volume of 296,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

