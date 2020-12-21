HUNT Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $875,469.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00141429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00749735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00166984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00110191 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

