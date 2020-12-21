HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. HUSD has a market capitalization of $249.91 million and approximately $87.22 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00350763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025441 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 250,006,341 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

