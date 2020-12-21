Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $457.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.91 million to $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

H traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,280. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

