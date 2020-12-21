Hydro One Day Trading Volume Tops $169,166.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $169,166.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinEx and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00345661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025140 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, DEx.top, CoinEx, Mercatox, Upbit, IDEX, BitMart, Fatbtc and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

