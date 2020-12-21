HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $25,853.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00140276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00762532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00164831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00383072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00114885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00072006 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.