i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Sells $100,799.49 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 257,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

