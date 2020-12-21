(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.03

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 47012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian increased their price objective on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$250.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18.

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million. On average, analysts expect that (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

