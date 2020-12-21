IDEX Membership Reaches 1-Day Volume of $465.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $242,488.28 and $465.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $121.24 or 0.00534556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00350921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026365 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.