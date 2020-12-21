IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $47.78 on Friday. IES has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

