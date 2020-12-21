IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $139,309.80 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IGMS stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of -1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

