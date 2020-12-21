IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $139,309.80 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IGMS stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of -1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit