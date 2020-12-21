ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 11.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 3,845,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,795,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 68,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,933 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

