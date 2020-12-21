Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. 138,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 41,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 555,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

