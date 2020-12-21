Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Incent has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $5,955.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00142657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00775493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00167430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00391687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00117804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.