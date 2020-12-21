Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $86.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.