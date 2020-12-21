Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $224,054.05 and approximately $6,866.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00349999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.